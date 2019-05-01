White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Takes batting practice with brace
Jimenez took batting practice with a brace on his sprained right ankle Wednesday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
Jimenez sprained his ankle Friday and is set to be re-evaluated in mid-May, but he won't be completely shut down until then. That would seem to increase his chances of returning soon after his re-evaluation, as he won't have to wait until then to get back in hitting shape.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: To be re-evaluated in two weeks•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Lands on injured list•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: MRI on tap Saturday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: X-rays return negative•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Leaves with injury•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Rejoins White Sox•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...
-
Rankings Update: Risers and Fallers
A lot has changed in the first month of the season. Here's who Scott White and Heath Cummings...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
The closer landscape continues to evolve and Heath Cummings tries to make some sense of it...
-
Speculating on saves
Which bullpens have been the best, and which might be ripe for a change? Paul Mammino digs...
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...