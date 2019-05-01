Jimenez took batting practice with a brace on his sprained right ankle Wednesday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Jimenez sprained his ankle Friday and is set to be re-evaluated in mid-May, but he won't be completely shut down until then. That would seem to increase his chances of returning soon after his re-evaluation, as he won't have to wait until then to get back in hitting shape.

