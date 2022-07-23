Jimenez isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Jimenez returned to the lineup during Friday's loss to Cleveland and went 1-for-3, but he'll get a breather during Saturday's matinee. Andrew Vaughn is starting in left field while Yasmani Grandal serves as the designated hitter.