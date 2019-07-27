Jimenez (elbow) took multiple rounds of batting practice and threw to bases from the outfield Friday, Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This was a significant step forward for Jimenez as he works his way back from a bruised ulnar nerve in his right elbow sustained July 16. The White Sox will check in on the rookie and see how he feels the day after his activity. If a rehab assignment is needed, it could be a short one.