Jimenez went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored Tuesday against the Guardians.

Jimenez delivered a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to knot the game at 1-1 and to tally his 50th RBI of the season. Though he's been limited to only 287 plate appearances, Jimenez has been extremely productive when in the lineup as illustrated by a .384 wOBA and 154 wRC+. He's been particularly productive across his last 12 starts, racking up five home runs, 17 RBI and 12 runs scored.