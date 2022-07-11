Jimenez went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI on Sunday against the Tigers.
Jimenez was held out of Saturday's lineup due to general soreness, but his absence was limited to one game. He singled in a run in the eighth inning and also worked his first free pass since returning from the injured list Wednesday. Jimenez has hit well since his activation, racking up four hits across 17 plate appearances with five RBI and two runs scored.
