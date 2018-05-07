White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Tearing it up in Double-A
Jimenez has six straight multi-hit games for Double-A Birmingham.
Through 16 games, Jimenez is hitting .303/.324/.591. He's also cut his strikeout rate to 16.9 percent. Continued dominance at the Double-A level could see the young outfielder promoted to Triple-A soon. Even if he appears major-league ready at that point, though, the White Sox could elect to leave him in the minors until late April next season in order to gain an extra year of team control.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Plays first game•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Will join Birmingham on Thursday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Sees game action at extended spring training•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Resumes hitting•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Sustains strain to pectoral muscle•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Optioned to Double-A•
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...