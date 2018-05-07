Jimenez has six straight multi-hit games for Double-A Birmingham.

Through 16 games, Jimenez is hitting .303/.324/.591. He's also cut his strikeout rate to 16.9 percent. Continued dominance at the Double-A level could see the young outfielder promoted to Triple-A soon. Even if he appears major-league ready at that point, though, the White Sox could elect to leave him in the minors until late April next season in order to gain an extra year of team control.