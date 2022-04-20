White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Jimenez is dealing with "a little foot soreness," which likely explains his absence from the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader in Cleveland, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jimenez's foot issue was also a factor in the White Sox bringing up Adam Haseley from Triple-A Charlotte as the 29th man for the twin bill rather than reserving that spot for another pitcher. La Russa didn't seem too concerned about Jimenez's injury, so the slugger should be available off the bench for the first game of the doubleheader before potentially starting in the nightcap. The White Sox could look to deploy Jimenez as a designated hitter to limit the strain on his foot.