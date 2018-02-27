Jimenez (knee) completed some field work without issue Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

The top prospect seems to be progressing nicely from the knee soreness that emerged Monday, as he's hit and fielded since reports of an injury emerged. Jimenez is expected to get Wednesday off in an effort to proceed cautiously with his rehab program, but it doesn't seem like this is too serious of an issue at this point. It's worth monitoring over the course of spring training, though.