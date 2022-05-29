Jimenez tweaked his hamstring during his first rehab game with Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday and is expected to be out of the lineup for a couple days, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

It's hardly a positive development during Jimenez's first rehab appearance, but it's not believed to be a notable setback, as manager Tony La Russa doesn't expect it to be something that changes the outfielder's recovery timeline. The 25-year-old may need a couple additional games in the minors, but he could still be back with the White Sox in early June.