White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: White Sox callups not final
The White Sox issued a statement shortly after Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the organization will not be calling up Jimenez. The statement, per Tom Musick of the Chicago Sun-Times, indicated general manager Rick Hahn will meet with the media before Monday's game to discuss the organization's final callup list.
The statement reads as follows: "No final decision has been made on the entire list of Chicago White Sox callups for September. General manager Rick Hahn plans to meet with the media before the game Monday to discuss the final list after all affected players have been informed of the club's plans." It's no secret that Chicago wants to delay Jimenez's service clock as long as possible -- on a performance basis alone, the outfielder would be in the majors by now -- and the White Sox are not the lone organization practicing this strategy. So, we wait until Monday to learn Jimenez's final fate. In the meantime, the player's agents have said they might file a grievance if he's not promoted. The potential exists that this may cause long-term discord in the relationship between the club and player.
