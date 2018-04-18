Jimenez (pectoral) will report to Double-A Birmingham on Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez has been participating in extended spring training contests for the past week after suffering a mild strain of his left pectoral muscle in late March. The outfielder should be able to immediately enter the Barons starting lineup upon his arrival.

