White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Will not be called up
Jimenez will not be called up this season, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
The White Sox refuted reports Sunday that Jimenez wasn't going to be called up, but general manager Rick Hahn confirmed the reports Monday. The team claims that Jimenez's defense is the reason he'll remain in the minors, but it's quite obvious that service-time concerns are the primary reason. That likely means that Jimenez will be held down for the first few weeks of 2019, only for his defense to be suddenly deemed adequate.
