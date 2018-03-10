White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Will play Sunday
Manager Rick Renteria confirmed that Jimenez will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest against the Diamondbacks.
Jimenez has been sidelined since late February due to tendinitis in his left knee, but is set to make his second Cactus League appearance when the team takes on Arizona on Sunday. Renteria will likely be cautious with the top prospect and ease him back into game action, so don't be alarmed if he only plays a few innings or gets the day off Monday.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Could return to action Sunday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Back to full activity•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Increases activity•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Hopes to return next week•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Being treated for tendinitis•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Participates in hitting drills•
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.