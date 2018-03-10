Manager Rick Renteria confirmed that Jimenez will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's contest against the Diamondbacks.

Jimenez has been sidelined since late February due to tendinitis in his left knee, but is set to make his second Cactus League appearance when the team takes on Arizona on Sunday. Renteria will likely be cautious with the top prospect and ease him back into game action, so don't be alarmed if he only plays a few innings or gets the day off Monday.