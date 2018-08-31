White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Won't see majors in 2018
Jimenez reportedly will not be recalled by the White Sox in September, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
According to Nightengale, the White Sox will keep Jimenez in the minors for the remainder of the season due to service time considerations. Although disappointing, the move isn't surprising in the slightest with the White Sox in the midst of a lost season. The 20-year-old has crushed the ball between Triple-A Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham this season, posting a .341/.387/.585 slash line with 22 home runs in 405 at-bats.
