Andrus was added to the lineup for Wednesday's game at Kansas City.

The veteran infielder will cover shortstop and bat leadoff after Tim Anderson had to be scratched due to neck stiffness. Andrus went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's loss to the Royals and is slashing .370/.400/.568 with three homers, 17 RBI, five steals and 14 runs over his last 22 games (85 plate appearances) dating back to Aug. 4.