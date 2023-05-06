Andrus went 1-for-1 with two walks, a three-run home run and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 win over the Reds.

Hitting ninth against a right-hander once again, the veteran infielder took Hunter Greene deep in the fifth inning to get the White Sox on the board. It was Andrus' first homer of the season, while his third-inning pilfer was his fifth, and the 34-year-old outfielder has struggled to make an impact in general so far in 2023, slashing .204/.289/.265. Unless one of the organization's younger options at the keystone, like Lenyn Sosa, starts making some noise however, Andrus' starting job doesn't appear to be in much jeopardy.