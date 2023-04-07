Andrus went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Giants.

The White Sox were blown out in the game, so when Andrus delivered a two-RBI single in the ninth inning it came off of outfielder Matt Beaty. Andrus' line is less impressive as a result, though he did manage to reach base on a walk and steal third base with Lance Lynn on the mound in the second inning. The effort was Andrus' first multi-hit performance of the season, though he does have two stolen bases in only seven games.