Andrus went 3-for-4 with a home run, a stolen base and two total RBI in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Padres.

Andrus took the second pitch of the game from Mike Clevinger deep to left-center field. The shortstop added two more hits, including an RBI single in the eighth that produced the White Sox's other run. He had half of their six hits in the game and tacked on a stolen base for good measure. He's now hit safely in his last two games after going 0-for-22 across his previous five. The 34-year-old owns a .250/.305/.399 slash line with 15 homers, 17 steals, 54 RBI and 63 runs scored across 145 games between the White Sox and the Athletics this year.