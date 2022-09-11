Andrus went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in Saturday's victory over the Athletics.

Andrus knocked in Yasmani Grandal and Josh Harrison on a second-inning home run against his former team. It was his 13th homer of the season and his fourth this month. Andrus also scored on on an Eloy Jimenez single in the seventh inning. The veteran shortstop has come alive after joining the White Sox on Aug. 19. Since then, he's 27-for-89 (.303) and has raised his season batting average from .235 to .251.