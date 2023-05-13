site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Leaves with apparent injury
By
RotoWire Staff
Andrus left Friday's game against the Athletics with an apparent injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Andrus was seen holding his side as he jogged back to the dugout and was unable to continue. Hanser Alberto took over at second base. Andrus should be considered day-to-day at this point.
