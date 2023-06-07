Andrus is not in the lineup Wednesday versus the Yankees.
Andrus proved to be a great midseason addition for the White Sox last year, but he's slashing just .194/.271/.245 through 156 plate appearances so far in 2023. Romy Gonzalez is playing second base and batting eighth Wednesday in the Bronx.
