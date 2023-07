Andrus is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The 34-year-old came out of the All-Star break behind Zach Remillard on the depth chart at second base, but he entered Sunday having started the previous four games. Andrus has a .280/.345/.440 slash line in 25 at-bats during July, but it will be Remillard that starts at the keystone Sunday.