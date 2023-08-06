Andrus went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, two total runs and two stolen bases in a 7-4 victory against Cleveland on Saturday.

It was a big game for the veteran infielder, as he hit just his third homer of the campaign while swiping a pair of bags. Andrus finished with his second three-hit game of the season and snapped out of a six-game cold spell during which he went 1-for-13. The 34-year-old had already been seeing increased playing time since Jake Burger was traded at the deadline, and Andrus could be needed to fill in temporarily at shortstop if Tim Anderson, who exchanged punches in an on-field fight with Jose Ramirez on Saturday, is suspended as a result.