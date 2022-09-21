Andrus went 2-for-5 with a double, two stolen bases, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-7 extra-innings loss to the Guardians.
Andrus continues to swing a hot bat -- he has multiple hits in 14 of his last 22 contests, going 34-for-94 (.362) in that span. The shortstop has also run wild on the basepaths lately, recording seven steals in his last 10 games. He's up to 15 thefts in 19 tries this year. Andrus has added a steady .258/.315/.411 slash line with 14 home runs, 52 RBI, 62 runs scored and 31 doubles through 135 games between the White Sox and the Athletics.
