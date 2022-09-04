Andrus went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and an additional run scored in Saturday's 13-0 win over the Twins.

Andrus helped the White Sox pile on in the eighth inning after Minnesota sent position player Nick Gordon to the mound. In his last seven games, Andrus has gone 11-for-29 (.379) with two homers, seven RBI, five runs and a double. He's settled back into the leadoff spot in September, and he's now slashing .243/.302/.379 with 10 long balls, 41 RBI, 48 runs and eight steals through 120 games overall.