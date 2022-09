Andrus went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base Friday against the Athletics.

Andrus doubled in the winning runs in the ninth inning and then proceeded to steal third base. He now has 12 stolen bases on the season, though this was only his second in 20 games with the White Sox. In that same span with his new club, Andrus is hitting .298 with four homers, 17 RBI and 12 runs scored.