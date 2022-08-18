Andrus and the White Sox agreed to a contract Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The White Sox are expected to officially announce Andrus' signing Friday, when the 33-year-old is set to join the team in Cleveland for its series opener with the Guardians. Before he was released by the Athletics on Wednesday, Andrus had been a regular starter in the infield, slashing .237/.301/.373 with eight home runs, seven stolen bases, 41 RBI and 30 runs in 386 plate appearances. Though he didn't fit in with Oakland's rebuilding plans, Andrus should be an ideal short-term fit for the White Sox, who are expected to be without top shortstop Tim Anderson (hand) until at least mid-to-late September. The White Sox will likely plug in Andrus as their new primary option at the position, leaving rookies Lenyn Sosa and Romy Gonzalez on the outside looking in for playing time.