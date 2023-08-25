Andrus is not in the lineup Friday against the Athletics.
Lenyn Sosa will cover second base and bat eighth. This is presumably just a routine breather for the veteran Andrus, who has come to life with a .352/.361/.578 slash line across his last 72 plate appearances dating back to Aug. 4.
