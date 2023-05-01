Andrus went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-9 win over the Rays.

Andrus notched his first three-hit effort of the campaign and his fourth multi-hit game overall on the year. He was able to raise his slash line to .206/.274/.245 and now has nine RBI, nine runs and a 7:20 BB:K over 113 plate appearances. He totaled 17 home runs a season ago between the Athletics and the Sox but has not left the yard yet over the first month of the season. The 34-year-old is playing nearly every day but has not churned out enough production early on to be considered a fantasy asset.