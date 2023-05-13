Andrus was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left oblique.
Romy Gonzalez (shoulder) was activated in a corresponding move. Hanser Alberto, who is starting at second base Saturday, and Gonzalez will be tasked with the keystone duties in Andrus' absence.
