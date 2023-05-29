Andrus (oblique) could be activated from the 10-day injured list during the White Sox' homestand which runs through Sunday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Andrus has missed the last two weeks with a strained oblique but began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte over the weekend, going 3-for-7 with a home run in two games. Romy Gonzalez has played well lately and the White Sox have also talked about using Jake Burger at second base some, but it still seems likely that Andrus will see most of the starts at the keystone once he returns.