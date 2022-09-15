Andrus went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Rockies.
Andrus singled and stole second base in the fifth frame before later adding another base knock in the bottom of the seventh. The stolen base was his 10th of the year and second over his last four games. Since Aug. 27, Andrus has produced multiple hits in 11 out of 17 games, batting .371 with five homers, 16 RBI, 13 runs and two stolen bases over that stretch.
