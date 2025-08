The White Sox claimed Peguero off waivers from the Brewers and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday.

The right-hander was demoted to Triple-A Nashville in mid-May and was designated for assignment by Milwaukee on Thursday to make room on the 40-man roster for the club's acquisitions at the trade deadline. Peguero had a 2.98 ERA in 52 big-league appearances last season, though it was accompanied by a 1.54 WHIP.