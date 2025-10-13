White Sox's Elvis Peguero: Cleared off 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox outrighted Peguero (elbow) to Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Peguero finished the season on the 15-day injured list with a strained right elbow, though he did not require surgery and should be ready for spring training, barring any setbacks. He's no longer on the 40-man roster but could be in spring training with the White Sox as a non-roster invitee.
