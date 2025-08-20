default-cbs-image
The White Sox placed Peguero on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right elbow strain.

Peguero was just recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday and evidently hurt his elbow during an appearance that night in Atlanta. He'll be eligible for activation Sept. 4, but with the nature of the injury, the righty might not be ready at that time.

