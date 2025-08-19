White Sox's Elvis Peguero: Moves up from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox recalled Peguero from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Peguero has made one appearance for the White Sox since they claimed him off waivers from the Brewers earlier this month, yielding one run over 1.2 innings. He'll work in middle relief.
