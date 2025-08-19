site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-elvis-peguero-recalled-from-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
White Sox's Elvis Peguero: Recalled from Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The White Sox recalled Peguero from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Peguero has made one appearance for the White Sox since they claimed him off waivers earlier this month, yielding one run over 1.2 innings. He'll work in middle relief.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read