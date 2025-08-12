The White Sox optioned Peguero to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

The right-hander was promoted Sunday after being claimed off waivers from the Brewers, and he allowed an earned run over 1.2 frames in his lone outing while up with the White Sox. Peguero had a 2.98 ERA with two saves and 11 holds across 51.1 innings for Milwaukee during the 2024 regular season, but he's made just seven appearances in the big leagues this year.