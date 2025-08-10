Peguero will serve as the White Sox's opening pitcher for Monday's game against the Tigers, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

After being claimed off waivers from the Brewers on Aug. 3, Peguero was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday and will make his White Sox debut Monday in what will be his first MLB start. The right-hander will likely be limited to just one or two innings before turning the ball over to lefty Tyler Alexander, who is expected to pitch in bulk relief.