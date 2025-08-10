Peguero will draw the start Monday, operating as an opener versus the Tigers, Jack Ankony of SI.com reports.

Peguero is set for his debut with Chicago, making his first career start. The right-hander was claimed by the White Sox on Aug. 3 after he was designated for assignment by the Brewers, pitching a scoreless frame, while walking two batters in his only appearance with Triple-A Charlotte. Peguero will likely be limited to just one inning on the mound Monday, before left-hander Tyler Alexander is set to pitch in a bulk role after him.