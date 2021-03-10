The White Sox reassigned Vargas (non-injury related) to their minor-league camp Wednesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Vargas was slated to join the White Sox for big-league spring training as a non-roster invitee, but visa issues prevented him from getting into a Cactus League game before Chicago reassigned him. With the Triple-A season not starting until May, Vargas will still have plenty of time to build up for game action once he arrives at minor-league camp.
