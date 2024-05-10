Fedde (3-0) earned the win over Cleveland on Thursday, allowing six hits and striking out three batters over six scoreless innings.

It appeared Fedde's surprising effectiveness to begin the campaign could be coming to an end after he gave up five runs over 4.1 frames versus St. Louis his last time out, but he rebounded strongly with six scoreless innings Thursday. All six hits against the right-hander were singles, but he did need a little help to escape without a run on his ledger, as Jordan Leasure held off the Guardians after relieving Fedde with no outs and the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning. Fedde's poor career track record provides a logical reason for fantasy managers to question how long he can keep pitching well, but he's exceeded expectations so far with a 3.00 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 44:14 K:BB through 45 innings covering eight starts.