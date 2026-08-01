White Sox's Erick Fedde: Collects sixth win of 2026

Fedde (6-6) earned the win against the Rays on Friday, allowing one run on four hits while striking out six across five innings. He did not issue a walk.

Fedde generated only four whiffs and three groundouts on 91 pitches Friday, but he kept the Rays in check outside of a solo homer from Junior Caminero in the fourth inning. It was the first time since July 5 that Fedde completed five frames, and the veteran right-hander sports a 4.13 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 102.1 innings this season. He's slated to take on the Red Sox next week at Fenway Park.