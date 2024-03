Fedde (quadriceps) is starting Sunday's game against the Tigers.

The right-hander suffered a quadriceps injury during his final spring start last weekend, but he's ready to make his season debut Sunday versus Detroit. Fedde joined the White Sox on a two-year, $15 million contract in December after he posted a 2.00 ERA and 209:35 K:BB across 180.1 frames in the KBO last year.