Fedde escaped with a no-decision Saturday in a 6-5 extra-inning win over the Cardinals, giving up five runs on four hits and five walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander blanked St. Louis for four innings despite issuing free passes in the first, second and fourth frames, but his luck ran out in the fifth. Fortunately for Fedde, the White Sox came back to tie the game up after he left the mound before winning in the 10th. Fedde threw only 48 of 91 pitches for strikes in his shortest outing of the season, and he has walked at least three batters in three of his last five starts. He'll take a 3.46 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 41:14 K:BB through 39 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Guardians.