Fedde allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out four batters over seven innings in a no-decision against Seattle on Monday.

Fedde was brilliant through seven scoreless frames before Dominic Canzone tagged him for a solo homer leading off the eighth. That spelled the end of Fedde's outing, but he departed in line for the victory with a 4-1 lead. However, Michael Kopech entered and gave up three runs, wiping out the advantage and forcing Fedde to settle for a no-decision. Despite the late letdown, this was nice bounce-back for the right-hander after he gave up seven earned runs across 10 innings over his previous two starts. He's in the midst of a career-best campaign with a 3.10 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB through 81.1 frames.