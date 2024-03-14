Fedde is in line to start for the White Sox on Opening Day against the Tigers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Fedde emerged as the frontrunner to start Opening Day after the White Sox traded Dylan Cease to the Padres on Wednesday in exchange for a horde of prospects. Fedde's last season in the majors came in 2022, when he accumulated a 5.81 ERA and 1.63 WHIP while striking out 94 batters across 127 innings. He spent last season in the Korean Baseball Organization and won the league's MVP award after posting a 2.00 ERA, and the 31-year-old righty has has been okay in spring training thus far. Fedde's recent success should be enough to warrant cautious optimism from fantasy managers heading into the new season.