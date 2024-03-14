Watch Now:

Fedde is in line to start for the White Sox on Opening Day against the Tigers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Fedde emerged as the frontrunner to start Opening Day after the White Sox traded Dylan Cease to the Padres on Wednesday in exchange for a horde of prospects. Fedde's last season in the majors came in 2022, when he accumulated a 5.81 ERA and 1.63 WHIP while striking out 94 batters across 127 innings. He spent last season in the Korean Baseball Organization and won the league's MVP award after posting a 2.00 ERA, and the 31-year-old righty has has been okay in spring training thus far. Fedde's recent success should be enough to warrant cautious optimism from fantasy managers heading into the new season.

More News