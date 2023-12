Fedde signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the White Sox on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Fedde will return to the majors after spending the 2023 season in the KBO, where he posted a 2.00 ERA and was named the league's MVP. The 30-year-old righty put up a 5.41 ERA and 1.52 WHIP with the Nationals between 2017-22, but the White Sox are apparently willing to take a chance on Fedde after finishing with one of baseball's worst pitching staffs last season.