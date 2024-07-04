Fedde (6-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 8-2 victory over the Guardians, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander produced his ninth quality start of the season, and fourth in his last five trips to the mound, on 91 pitches (54 strikes). Fedde's control wasn't as sharp as usual -- he walked multiple batters for the first time since May 31 -- but Cleveland wasn't able to take advantage. Since the beginning of June. Fedde sports a 3.16 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB through 37 innings, and his value is only increasing if the White Sox decide to move him before the trade deadline. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Twins.