Fedde suffered a quadriceps injury after getting hit by a line drive in Sunday's matchup with the Rockies, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Fedde was on the mound for the start Sunday versus Colorado, tossing five innings, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out four batters. In the contest, he took a line drive off of his right leg, suffering a quadriceps contusion. He reportedly avoided a significant injury and he expects to be to make his first scheduled start of the 2024 campaign Sunday versus the Tigers.